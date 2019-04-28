Norwich players celebrate after clinching the team's promotion to the English Premier League with a win against Blackburn on Saturday in Norwich, England. | REUTERS

Norwich promoted to Premier League after three-year absence

LONDON - Norwich is returning to the English Premier League after a three-year absence, and Sheffield United is likely to be promoted, too.

Norwich, from eastern England, clinched one of the two automatic promotion places from the second-tier League Championship by beating Blackburn 2-1 on Saturday.

Norwich’s return to the world’s richest soccer league has been overseen by Daniel Farke, who joined the club in 2017 after coaching Borussia Dortmund’s second team.

The 42-year-old German guided Norwich to a 14th-placed finish in 2018 before launching this season’s push for promotion.

Norwich is on course to win the second-tier title for the first time since 2004, holding a three-point lead over Sheffield United with one game remaining. A draw or win at Aston Villa next weekend will guarantee Norwich is promoted as champion.

Sheffield United beat Ipswich 2-0 to move six points ahead of third-place Leeds, which has two games left and a much inferior goal difference. Leeds, managed by Marcelo Bielsa, must beat Villa on Sunday to keep alive its remote chances of catching Sheffield United.

The teams finishing third to sixth go into playoffs for the remaining spot in the Premier League.

