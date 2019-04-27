Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen from Cardinals

Josh Rosen will reboot by trying to help the Miami Dolphins rebuild.

Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season, was traded Friday to become part of Miami’s makeover under first-year coach Brian Flores.

If Rosen makes an unfavorable first impression with the Dolphins, they might still use their top pick next year on a franchise quarterback. For now, Rosen will contend with well-traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed in March after the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee.

Arizona used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen, the Cardinals acquired from Miami a second-round choice — No. 62 overall — which they used to draft Massachusetts receiver Andy Isabella.

The Dolphins also gave the Cardinals a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. The Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.

“He was always a guy that has had a ton of talent,” Miami GM Chris Grier said of Rosen.