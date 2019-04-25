Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa (left) hits a return to Hungary's Adam Szudi and Szandra Pergel on Wednesday as doubles partner Maharu Yoshimura looks on at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Maharu Yoshimura, Kasumi Ishikawa secure spot on worlds mixed doubles podium

Kyodo

BUDAPEST - Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa ensured they would win a third straight mixed doubles medal at the World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday when they advanced to the semifinals.

The defending champions beat Slovakia’s Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 in the quarterfinals of the mixed gender event which will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games next year.

“It’s not easy for the same pair to win a medal at three straight world championships. I’m very glad,” the 26-year-old Ishikawa said.

Ishikawa and Yoshimura won Japan’s first mixed doubles world title in 48 years at the previous tournament in 2017 in Germany. They took silver at the 2015 competition in China.

The International Table Tennis Federation holds team and individual world championships in alternating years.

Yoshimura and Ishikawa will face the German duo of Patrick Franziska and Petrissa Solja in Thursday’s semifinals.

“I want to believe in myself and be able to play well with Ishikawa,” Yoshimura said.

The other semifinal match is a star-studded all-China affair, with Fan Zhendong and Ding Ning taking on Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen for a place in the final.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ryota Murata
Ryota Murata gets rematch with WBA middleweight champ Rob Brant
Ryota Murata will get a shot at redemption when he faces WBA middleweight champion Rob Brant in a rematch on July 12 in Osaka, Teiken gym announced Thursday. Murata lost the middleweigh...
Carolina's Brock McGinn scores the game-winning goal past Washington goalie Braden Holtby in the second overtime of Game 7 on Wednesday night.
Hurricanes stun Capitals Game 7 OT thriller
Justin Williams returned to the building that was the scene of his only Game 7 loss and left the ice relieved and redeemed after knocking off his old friends and defending Stanley Cup champions....
Japan Fencing Federation president Yuki Ota (second from left), Benesse Corporation's Tomoyuki Komiyama (far left) and JFF executives pose for photos at a Tokyo news conference on Thursday.
English proficiency to be required for Japan fencers
Japan Fencing Federation president Yuki Ota has been known as an innovator in the sport since taking over his leadership post in 2017. But he has recently hammered out another unprecedented, ast...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa (left) hits a return to Hungary's Adam Szudi and Szandra Pergel on Wednesday as doubles partner Maharu Yoshimura looks on at the World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest. | AFP-JIJI

, ,