Cardinals' Adam Wainwright earns 150th victory

Adam Wainwright was warm enough on a cool day, allowing one run in six innings for his 150th career victory, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Last year’s MVP, Christian Yelich, had most of the day off but still had a chance to rescue the Brewers. He came up as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but Jordan Hicks struck him out to pick up his seventh save in eight chances.

Wainwright (2-2) matched his season low in runs allowed, and it was his first quality start in a game with a starting temperature of 15.5 C or cooler since May 27, 2017.

Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina homered for the Cardinals as part of a four-run fourth.

St. Louis’ three-game sweep of Milwaukee was its first against its NL Central rival since July 1-3, 2016.

Jhoulys Chacin (2-3) lasted four innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

“It means something to me,” Wainwright said. “I’m proud to have been a Cardinal for the whole time of it, too, and I’m proud to win most of those with my brother (catcher) Yadier Molina and a lot of those in front of these great fans in St. Louis.”

Hicks, known for his 161 kph-plus fastball, only threw one heater out of his five pitches to Yelich, the only batter he faced. He got the strikeout on a 146-kph changeup.

Phillies 6, Mets 0

In New York, Rhys Hoskins homered off reliever Jacob Rhame and taunted him with a slow jog around the bases a night after Rhame buzzed him with two fastballs, and struggling Philadelphia beat the Mets.

Padres 1, Mariners 0

In San Diego, rookie Chris Paddack shut down baseball’s highest-scoring offense for his first victory, holding Seattle to one hit in seven innings and retiring his final 19 batters, including nine by strikeout.

Paddack and relievers Trey Wingenter and Kirby Yates combined on a two-hitter for the Padres.

Red Sox 11, Tigers 4

In Boston, J.D. Martinez had three hits and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six strong innings as the Red Sox rebounded from a doubleheader sweep to beat Detroit.

Astros 7, Twins 1

In Houston, Justin Verlander pitched eight dominant innings, and Carlos Correa, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick all homered to lead the Astros past Minnesota.

Verlander (4-0) retired the first 10 batters before Jorge Polanco crushed a pitch into the second deck in right field in the fourth.

Giants 4, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Drew Pomeranz and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Pablo Sandoval homered for the second straight game, and San Francisco completed a two-game sweep of the Blue Jays.

In Other Games

Cubs 7, Dodgers 6

Royals 10, Rays 2

Indians 6, Marlins 2

Athletics 6, Rangers 5

Rockies 9, Nationals 5

Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 2

Braves 3, Reds 1

Orioles 4, White Sox 3

Yankees 6, Angels 5