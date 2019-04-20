Yankees' CC Sabathia earns 247th career win

Two starts into his final season, CC Sabathia has yet to allow an earned run.

Even at 38 years old, he’s still playing stopper for the Yankees while closing in on some impressive milestones.

Sabathia got his first win of the year and Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer as New York beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Friday.

Mike Tauchman also went deep and the Yankees got four solid innings from their bullpen. They bounced back from a listless performance against last-place Kansas City in the series opener, when they were held without an extra-base hit for the first time since Aug. 5.

Sabathia (1-0) gave up an unearned run and three hits over five innings, improving to 15-1 with a 2.71 ERA in 27 regular-season starts following a Yankees loss since 2017. He threw five shutout innings last Saturday against the White Sox to help New York snap a four-game skid.

Sabathia overcame four walks and finished with five strikeouts to leave him six shy of becoming the 17th pitcher and only third left-hander to reach 3,000.

“I can’t sit here and lie — I’m just ready for it to be over with,” Sabathia said. “I think it’ll be pretty cool. It will definitely be a relief so I can just go out and worry about the rest of the season and play and try to win a championship, because that’s all I’m really concerned about.”

Sabathia, who has 247 career wins, was pulled after 86 pitches in his second start following offseason operations on his heart and right knee. He plans to retire after this season, his 19th in the majors.

Red Sox 6, Rays 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland hit back-to-back homers for the go-ahead runs in the eighth and Boston beat MLB-best Tampa Bay.

Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1

In Chicago, Kyle Hendricks struck out a season-high 11 over seven scoreless innings in his first win to lead the Cubs over Arizona.

Pirates 4, Giants 1

In Pittsburgh, Jordan Lyles cruised through six innings before taking a line drive off his pitching hand, Starling Marte and Erik Gonzalez were also pulled following a collision in the field, and the short-handed Pirates topped San Francisco.

White Sox 7, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Yoan Moncada hit a mammoth home run in the first, and Chicago scored five runs in the seventh

Marlins 3, Nationals 2

In Miami, the Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring runs on an error, a walk and a hit batsman in a win over Washington.

Astros 7, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered on consecutive pitches in the first inning and Justin Verlander pitched seven solid innings for Houston.

Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Enrique Hernandez lined a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth and Los Angeles extended its winning streak to six games.

In Other Games

Mets 5, Cardinals 4

Rockies 4, Phillies 3 (12)

Blue Jays 5, Athletics 1

Reds 3, Padres 2

Mariners 5, Angels 3

Twins at Orioles — ppd.

Braves at Indians — ppd.