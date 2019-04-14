More Sports / Track & Field

Olympic long jump champion Yvette Williams dead at 89

AP

WELLINGTON - Yvette Williams, who was New Zealand’s first female Olympic gold medalist and holder of the world long jump record, has died aged 89.

In a statement Sunday, Athletics New Zealand said “we are sorry to share that 1952 Olympic gold medalist Yvette Williams passed away (Saturday) night aged 89. Yvette leaves behind a huge legacy in the sport that we love.”

No cause of death was immediately available.

Williams won the long jump gold medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics with a jump of 6.24 meters, an Olympic record and only one centimeter short of the world record then held by Dutch athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen.

She set a new world mark of 6.29m in the New Zealand city of Gisborne in February, 1954.

Williams also won four Commonwealth Games gold medals. She was a multi-talented athlete who also won national titles in shot put, discus, javelin and the 80 meters hurdles and represented New Zealand at basketball.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Francesco Molinari waves on the 18th green after making a par to lead the Masters after three rounds at 13 under on Saturday in Augusta, Georgia.
Francesco Molinari builds two-shot lead over Tiger Woods, Tony Finau in Masters
Record scores on the white boards at Augusta National. Ground-shaking roars for Tiger Woods along the back nine. Francesco Molinari blocked out the buzz on a delirious day of nine player...
Yusuke Suzuki crosses the finish line at the race walk national championships on Sunday in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture. The 20-km world record holder set a new national record of 3 hours, 39 minutes and 7 seconds in the 50-km race.
Yusuke Suzuki sets national record in men's 50-km race walk
Yusuke Suzuki broke the Japanese 50-kilometer walk record at the national championships on Sunday, boosting hopes of a record medal haul by the host nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. ...
Image Not Available
Deteriorating Pimlico to lose 6,670 seats for Preakness
The northern grandstand at Pimlico Race Course has significantly deteriorated and will be closed for the Preakness Stakes in May. The Stronach Group said Saturday that the northern grand...