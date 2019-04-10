BayStars lefty Haruhiro Hamaguchi tames Tigers to earn first career shutout

Haruhiro Hamaguchi made up for seven walks by picking off two runners and striking out nine en route to a one-hit shutout for the Yokohama BayStars in their 2-0 Central League win over the Hanshin Tigers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old lefty only allowed a one-out single in the first, but faced the minimum of 12 batters through the first four innings after picking two runners off first base at historic Koshien Stadium near Osaka.

“I’m really happy. This is the first time I’ve come out to pitch the ninth inning,” said Haraguchi (1-0), who finished the eighth inning — when he walked the bases loaded — having already thrown 125 pitches.

“Coach (Daisuke) Miura told me that he believed in me and that the manager was going to stick with me, ‘So go out and finish it.’ So I went out there fired up.”

“I was throwing my changeup and slider well and based everything around those two pitches. The eighth inning was brutal because I wanted to finish the game, and that was a long inning.”

The BayStars threatened often against right-handed side-armer Koyo Aoyagi, but couldn’t score until Kazuki Kamizato homered to open the fifth. Aoyagi (0-2) allowed six hits and two walks and a hit batsman, while striking out eight over six innings.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the seventh, when Jose Lopez homered off Atsushi Nomi.

Dragons 3, Giants 2

At Nagoya Dome, Nobumasa Fukuda’s two-run, sixth-inning home run brought Chunichi from behind in the Dragons’ win over Yomiuri.

Swallows 12, Carp 3 (10)

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Yakult shellacked the Carp for the second straight night, scoring 12 runs in the 10th inning for a runaway win.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 7, Lions 5

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Yuya Fukui (1-0) allowed two runs over six innings for Rakuten.

Fighters 3, Hawks 2 (11)

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Taiwanese star Wang Po-jung singled in the winning run in the 11th, lifting Hokkaido Nippon Ham to a victory over SoftBank.

Buffaloes at Marines — ppd.