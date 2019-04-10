The BayStars' Haruhiro Hamaguchi pitches against the Tigers on Wednesday at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

BayStars lefty Haruhiro Hamaguchi tames Tigers to earn first career shutout

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREFECTURE - Haruhiro Hamaguchi made up for seven walks by picking off two runners and striking out nine en route to a one-hit shutout for the Yokohama BayStars in their 2-0 Central League win over the Hanshin Tigers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old lefty only allowed a one-out single in the first, but faced the minimum of 12 batters through the first four innings after picking two runners off first base at historic Koshien Stadium near Osaka.

“I’m really happy. This is the first time I’ve come out to pitch the ninth inning,” said Haraguchi (1-0), who finished the eighth inning — when he walked the bases loaded — having already thrown 125 pitches.

“Coach (Daisuke) Miura told me that he believed in me and that the manager was going to stick with me, ‘So go out and finish it.’ So I went out there fired up.”

“I was throwing my changeup and slider well and based everything around those two pitches. The eighth inning was brutal because I wanted to finish the game, and that was a long inning.”

The BayStars threatened often against right-handed side-armer Koyo Aoyagi, but couldn’t score until Kazuki Kamizato homered to open the fifth. Aoyagi (0-2) allowed six hits and two walks and a hit batsman, while striking out eight over six innings.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the seventh, when Jose Lopez homered off Atsushi Nomi.

Dragons 3, Giants 2

At Nagoya Dome, Nobumasa Fukuda’s two-run, sixth-inning home run brought Chunichi from behind in the Dragons’ win over Yomiuri.

Swallows 12, Carp 3 (10)

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Yakult shellacked the Carp for the second straight night, scoring 12 runs in the 10th inning for a runaway win.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 7, Lions 5

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Yuya Fukui (1-0) allowed two runs over six innings for Rakuten.

Fighters 3, Hawks 2 (11)

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Taiwanese star Wang Po-jung singled in the winning run in the 11th, lifting Hokkaido Nippon Ham to a victory over SoftBank.

Buffaloes at Marines — ppd.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Torontos' Teoscar Hernandez (right) steals second base as the ball gets away from Boston's Dustin Pedroia on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox stumble again in home opener
The Boston Red Sox blanketed Fenway Park with pieces of the city's championship past to welcome the newest members of their World Series title club. It wasn't enough to ward off another s...
Giants slugger Christian Villanueva belts a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Dragons at Nagoya Dome on Tuesday. Villanueva hit a pair of homers in Yomiuri's 3-1 win.
Giants newcomer Christian Villanueva slugs two homers to propel club past Dragons
Christian Villanueva hit his first two home runs in Japan, and Shun Yamaguchi worked seven innings to lead the Yomiuri Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Tuesday. Villan...
Swallows reliever Ryota Igarashi (second from right) is NPB's third-oldest pitcher. He turns 40 on May 28.
Swallows reliever Ryota Igarashi combats stiffness with stretching
The art of pitching past one's prime is being flexible — even when one's body isn't, Tokyo Yakult Swallows right-hander Ryota Igarashi said Sunday. Igarashi, who will turn 40 next ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The BayStars' Haruhiro Hamaguchi pitches against the Tigers on Wednesday at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture. | KYODO

, ,