Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Colorado in the first inning on Friday at Coors Field. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Baseball / MLB

Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda notches second victory of season

Kyodo

DENVER - Kenta Maeda claimed his second win of the season Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their strong start by beating the Colorado Rockies 10-6.

The right-hander, making his second start, allowed a run on four hits and four walks, while striking out four over five solid innings at Coors Field.

While Maeda had difficulty locating the ball, especially his changeups, he managed to limit the damage and helped the Dodgers improve to 6-2 since the season got underway last month.

“I didn’t have a single good pitch. I just had to keep throwing persistently,” he said. “But I think I was able to wrap things up even though I was in a bad condition. It means so much to earn the win.”

Maeda surrendered the Dodgers’ one-run lead in the bottom of the third, allowing the Rockies to load the bases on two singles and a walk before Tyler Anderson scored on a sacrifice fly.

After the Dodgers reclaimed the lead at 6-1 in the top of the fifth, he pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam by fanning two and getting one to fly out in the bottom of the inning.

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy led Los Angeles’ offense by driving in three runs each. Muncy hit a fourth-inning solo home run and tripled in two runs in the seventh, while Bellinger blasted a fifth-inning, three-run homer against left-hander Tyler Anderson (0-2).

White Sox 10, Mariners 8

In Chicago, Yusei Kikuchi missed his chance to claim his first MLB victory as Seattle fell to the White Sox.

Making his third start since joining the Mariners during the offseason, the left-hander pitched five innings and surrendered six runs — four earned — on seven hits and a walk in no-decision.

Chicago scored three runs each in the first and second innings. Kikuchi had the chance to be credited with the win after the Mariners came back for an 8-6 lead in the sixth, but Seattle relievers blew the lead.

In Other Games

Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

Phillies 10, Twins 4

Angels 3, Rangers 1

Brewers 13, Cubs 10

Braves 4, Marlins 0

Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

Pirates 2, Reds 0

Rays 5, Giants 2

Astros 3, Athletics 2

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Buffaloes hurler Taisuke Yamaoka pitches against the Eagles on Friday at Kyocera Dome. Orix beat Tohoku Rakuten 2-0.
Starter Taisuke Yamaoka guides Buffaloes past punchless Eagles for first victory of season
Taisuke Yamaoka worked eight innings and rookie Yuma Tongu broke up a scoreless game with a fourth-inning RBI single as the Orix Buffaloes held on to beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 2-0 on...
Chicago starter Yu Darvish pitches against Atlanta in the first inning on Thursday.
Yu Darvish struggles again as Braves sweep Cubs
Yu Darvish pitched four-plus innings and suffered his first loss of the season on Thursday in the Chicago Cubs' 9-4 defeat to the Atlanta Braves. Darvish, playing in his second game of t...
Eagles captain Ginji Akaminai (right) and teammate Ryota Ishibashi greet fans after Thursday's game against the Fighters at Rakuten Seimei Park in Sendai. Tohoku Rakuten defeated Hokkaido Nippon Ham 11-2.
Eagles chase Fighters starter Yuki Saito early, put game out of reach with eight-run sixth
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters handed former Koshien hero Yuki Saito the start Thursday afternoon in a bid to end their losing streak, but the right-hander instead helped prolong it in an 11-2...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Colorado in the first inning on Friday at Coors Field. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,