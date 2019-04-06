Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda notches second victory of season

Kenta Maeda claimed his second win of the season Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their strong start by beating the Colorado Rockies 10-6.

The right-hander, making his second start, allowed a run on four hits and four walks, while striking out four over five solid innings at Coors Field.

While Maeda had difficulty locating the ball, especially his changeups, he managed to limit the damage and helped the Dodgers improve to 6-2 since the season got underway last month.

“I didn’t have a single good pitch. I just had to keep throwing persistently,” he said. “But I think I was able to wrap things up even though I was in a bad condition. It means so much to earn the win.”

Maeda surrendered the Dodgers’ one-run lead in the bottom of the third, allowing the Rockies to load the bases on two singles and a walk before Tyler Anderson scored on a sacrifice fly.

After the Dodgers reclaimed the lead at 6-1 in the top of the fifth, he pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam by fanning two and getting one to fly out in the bottom of the inning.

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy led Los Angeles’ offense by driving in three runs each. Muncy hit a fourth-inning solo home run and tripled in two runs in the seventh, while Bellinger blasted a fifth-inning, three-run homer against left-hander Tyler Anderson (0-2).

White Sox 10, Mariners 8

In Chicago, Yusei Kikuchi missed his chance to claim his first MLB victory as Seattle fell to the White Sox.

Making his third start since joining the Mariners during the offseason, the left-hander pitched five innings and surrendered six runs — four earned — on seven hits and a walk in no-decision.

Chicago scored three runs each in the first and second innings. Kikuchi had the chance to be credited with the win after the Mariners came back for an 8-6 lead in the sixth, but Seattle relievers blew the lead.

In Other Games

Indians 3, Blue Jays 2

Phillies 10, Twins 4

Angels 3, Rangers 1

Brewers 13, Cubs 10

Braves 4, Marlins 0

Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

Pirates 2, Reds 0

Rays 5, Giants 2

Astros 3, Athletics 2