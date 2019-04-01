Red-hot Christian Yelich carries Brewers past Cardinals

Christian Yelich led the way for the Milwaukee Brewers, from his first swing to the very last one of the game.

Making it a pretty typical day for the reigning NL MVP.

Yelich hit his fourth homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the ninth, lifting the Brewers to a dramatic 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

“What we’re witnessing is greatness,” Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun said. “It’s absolutely incredible.”

Ben Gamel led off the ninth with a pinch-hit double and advanced on Lorenzo Cain’s infield single off reliever Jordan Hicks’ glove. Yelich then hit a liner into the gap in left-center, driving in Gamel and Cain.

“We were just trying to find a way to push one across and tie the game,” Yelich said. “(Hicks) has great stuff. One snuck in the line, and Lo’s deflected off his glove and we were able to pull it off.”

Yelich tipped his cap to Gamel.

“It’s really hard to pinch-hit against a guy who throws that hard and has that good of stuff,” Yelich said. “(Gamel) was able to battle and sneak one in there. He got the whole thing started for us.”

Yelich tossed his helmet in the air in celebration as Cain slid face first across the plate, giving Milwaukee three wins in its opening four-game set against rival St. Louis. Yelich’s teammates rushed the field and doused the reigning NL MVP with Gatorade in a raucous celebration at second.

The 27-year-old Yelich hit .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBIs last year, leading the Brewers to the NL Central title. He’s gone 6-for-12 with six walks and eight RBIs so far this season.

“I’ve never seen anyone this good at baseball for this long,” Braun said. “I mean, maybe (Barry) Bonds in his prime. As great as (Mike) Trout is. I’ve seen (Albert) Pujols. I’ve never seen anyone this good for this long.”

Yelich began his day with a long drive into the second deck in right against Michael Wacha, tying the major league record for homers in consecutive games to start a season. He also became the first player to win the MVP award and then homer in his first four games of the next season.

“Candidly, I can’t recall a series like that,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “I’ve had some guys that are smoking hot against us, but I’ve never seen that kind of damage over four days.”

Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis, but Hicks (0-1) blew his first save opportunity of the season. Wacha struck out seven while pitching six innings of one-run ball.

Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 7

In Los Angeles, A.J. Pollock hit a key two-run double during the Dodgers’ eighth-inning rally.

Pollock tied it at 7-7 with a shot down the line against Yoshihisa Hirano (0-1) and advanced to third when right fielder Adam Jones misplayed the ball. Pollock, a former Diamondback who signed with Los Angeles this offseason, scored on Max Muncy’s sacrifice fly.

Hirano (0-1) allowed three runs — one earned — and took the loss for Arizona.

Phillies 5, Braves 1

In Philadelphia, Bryce Harper homered for the second straight game to cap a fantastic debut weekend and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Atlanta.

Harper connected on a solo shot to right off Shane Carle in the seventh inning that had the crowd resuming its “MVP!” chants from a day earlier and the Phillie Phanatic dancing atop the dugout. Carle then drilled cleanup hitter Rhys Hoskins on the left shoulder and was ejected from the game as Phillies fans taunted him with a mock tomahawk chop.

In Other Games

Marlins 3, Rockies 0

Pirates 5, Reds 0

Nationals 6, Mets 5

Padres 3, Giants 1

Mariners 10, Red Sox 8

Orioles 7, Yankees 5

Rays 3, Astros 1

White Sox 6, Royals 3

Twins 9, Indians 3

Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3 (11)

Athletics 2, Angels 1

Rangers 11, Cubs 10