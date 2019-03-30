Roger Federer whips Denis Shapovalov to make Miami Open final

Roger Federer won a battle of the ages Friday, beating 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Federer, a three-time tournament champion, advanced to the final Sunday against defending champion John Isner.

The age gap with Shapovalov was the largest of the 37-year-old Federer’s career, and experience triumphed. Federer used a wide array of shotmaking to take control with two early breaks, and he lost only eight points on his serve.

“It was a tactical match by me,” Federer said. “I’m happy I was able to play with variations.”

Shapovalov will climb to a career-best No. 20 in the rankings.

“Denis is a great player,” Federer said, “and he will be even better in the future.”

Federer, seeded fourth, improved to 17-2 this year.

Like Federer, Isner advanced by beating a Canadian teenager, 18-year-old qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4).

Next is a Sunday showdown in the Miami Dolphins’ stadium, where the tournament moved this year from its longtime home of Key Biscayne.

“The venue is absolutely fantastic,” said Isner, a big football fan. “To play in the stadium — the Super Bowl will be here next year — it’s pretty amazing.”