Rui Hachimura stars in victory as Gonzaga makes Elite Eight

Gonzaga was not going to be bullied by Florida State again with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

The top-seeded Bulldogs beat Florida State 72-58 in a Sweet 16 rematch Thursday night that moved Gonzaga to the round of eight for the fourth time.

“This year we came with revenge and we did it,” said Rui Hachiumura, who led Gonzaga with 17 points in the West Regional semifinal.

Gonzaga (33-3) is back in the Elite Eight for the second time in three years after Florida State ended the Bulldogs’ season in the Sweet 16 last year. That defeat, as well as games this season against North Carolina, Duke and Tennessee, is what Zach Norvell Jr. said prepared Gonzaga to face fourth-seeded Florida State (29-8) again.

“We wanted to be more physical than them, take the fight to them both on offensive and defensive ends, trying to switch up schemes and don’t let them get too comfortable,” said Norvell, who scored 15 points.

The Bulldogs were the aggressors against Florida State, which had only lost to Duke and North Carolina in the two months leading into the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga had four players score 14 or more points but was powered by defense — the Bulldogs outrebounded Florida State by nine, had 13 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

Florida State could not consistently counter Gonzaga’s physicality, and the Seminoles shot just 39.3 percent from the field (24 of 61), were 3 of 20 on 3-pointers and committed 14 turnovers.

“They are great athletes so it’s tough to get them off the boards,” Seminoles forward RaiQuan Gray said. “Their off-the-glass play, they attack the boards hard. It was really tough to play against.”

Brandon Clarke — who had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots — also said that confidence played a role. The Bulldogs had Florida State’s 223-cm center Christ Koumadje in early foul trouble and held the senior to eight points and only 12 minutes.

“It’s always tough when you’re playing a player that’s 7-4, so that just always kind of has you second-guessing when you’re driving in the lane,” Clarke said. “But I feel like this year we weren’t really doing that and we were just, you know, going in strong and just playing the game that we always play.”

Gonzaga led most of the game but Florida State rallied to pull within four with less than four minutes to play. The Bulldogs closed the door though with a 12-2 run as Florida State missed six of seven from the field.

Norvell Jr.’s 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining made it 63-56 and ended any hopes of a comeback.

Trent Forrest led Florida State with 20 points. The Seminoles advanced to the Sweet 16 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993, but fell one step short of another trip to the Elite Eight. Terance Mann, who led Florida State with 18 points in last year’s game, was held to five points on 1-for-8 shooting.

“I thought the second half where the game had gotten away from us a little bit, our guys worked hard and cut the lead down, but we couldn’t seem to hit the open perimeter shots and that seemed to be what made the difference in the game,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44

In Anaheim, Texas Tech is in a regional final for the second straight year after defeating Michigan.

Jarrett Culver scored 22 points and Davide Moretti added 15 as the Red Raiders knocked out last year’s national runner-up.

Texas Tech led most of the game and was up by as many as 25 as it held the Wolverines to 32.7 percent shooting from the field. Michigan missed its first 18 3-point attempts until C.J. Baird made one with 22 seconds remaining.

Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan with 17 points.

SOUTH REGIONAL Virginia 53, Oregon 49

In Louisville, Ty Jerome scored 13 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 1 seed Virginia reached its second regional final in four years with a victory over No. 12 Oregon.

The Cavaliers (32-3) shot 36 percent and matched a season low in scoring, but got baskets when needed to outlast the Ducks (25-13). Jerome’s 3 was the biggest as he took Kehei Clark’s pass and converted from deep to make it 48-45.

Virginia clamped down from there holding Oregon scoreless for more than five minutes after the Ducks went ahead, 45-42, on Louis King’s 3 with 5:43 left.

Clark tied it with a 3 with 5:21 left and De’Andre Hunter got free for a layup with 24 seconds left for a five-point edge that was enough to stop Oregon’s 10-game winning streak.

Purdue 99, Tennessee 94 (OT)

In Louisville, Kentucky, Carsen Edwards scored 29 points as Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2000, needing overtime to beat Tennessee after blowing an 18-point lead.

The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-9) will play Virginia in the South Regional final with a chance to make their first trip to the Final Four since 1980.

Purdue is in a regional final for the fifth time, but first with coach Matt Painter, who had gotten the team to the round of 16 four times previously.

The co-Big Ten champs needed a pair of free throws by Edwards with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime after the star guard was fouled shooting a 3.

Grant Williams’ dunk with 8.8 seconds left had Tennessee (31-6) on the verge of the Vols’ second Elite Eight berth all-time. But Edwards then was fouled by Lamonte’ Turner on a corner jumper. Purdue’s all-time leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament missed his first attempt, but tied it 82-82.

It was Tennessee’s second straight overtime game in this tournament. The Vols blew a 25-point lead to Iowa in the second round, but recovered to win it in OT. The last team to play consecutive overtime games in the NCAA Tournament was Florida in 2011. The Gators beat BYU and lost to Butler.