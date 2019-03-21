Mariners icon Ichiro Suzuki plans to retire: source

Iconic superstar Ichiro Suzuki, who has more hits in professional baseball than any other Japanese player, told the Seattle Mariners he intends to retire, an informed source said Thursday.

The 45-year-old Ichiro, who started in right field in both of the Mariners’ season-opening game games this week at Tokyo Dome, has 3,089 hits over his career in Nippon Professional Baseball and the major leagues.

A 10-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award-winner, Ichiro set Major League Baseball’s record for hits in a single season with 262 in 2004.

Ichiro took the United States by storm in 2001, when he became a fan favorite on two continents with his unique batting style, speed and defense. That year he won the American League’s Rookie of the Year and MVP Awards as he helped lead the Mariners to a record-tying 116-win season.

On Wednesday, Ichiro started his 28th professional season and 19th in the majors, where he spent most of his career in Seattle and had stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.