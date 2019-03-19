Spurs top Warriors, clinch winning record for 22nd straight season

The San Antonio Spurs aren’t concerned with making statements. They just want to pile up as many victories as they can late in the season.

DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and nine rebounds, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and 13 rebounds and Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 111-105 on Monday night for their ninth straight win.

“We’re just trying to get wins, man, that’s all,” Spurs forward Rudy Gay said. “We’ve had wins, we’ve had big wins, we’ve had some bad losses, (too). It just feels good to win the games we think we should.”

San Antonio won its 11th straight at home and moved into fifth in the Western Conference following the Thunder’s loss to Miami. The Spurs also clinched a winning record for the 22nd straight season.

Stephen Curry had 25 points after a slow start and Kevin Durant added 24 for the Warriors, who entered the game having won two straight. Golden State dropped into a tie with Denver for first place in the West with matching 47-22 records.

“That’s the hottest team in the league and obviously really well-coached,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They were executing and I thought they outexecuted us, outcoached us. They deserved to win.”

San Antonio’s winning streak is second only to Golden State’s 11 straight wins earlier this season. Remarkably, the Spurs’ longest winning streak since 2016 comes directly after they went 1-7 for their worst Rodeo Road Trip ever.

San Antonio has beaten Golden State, Denver, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Portland and Detroit during its streak. All of those clubs are among the top six teams in their conference.

“Guys are playing better,” Aldridge said of the turnaround. “We’re trying to be better defensively. Communication has been better and it’s just winning time. I think everyone senses that.”

Golden State was without DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala, who both sat with injuries, but remained within two possessions in the final minute.

The Warriors had to rally in the second half after a sluggish start.

After trailing by 11 in the third quarter, Golden State’s offense awoke to silence the sold-out crowd with a 16-5 run to forge a 75-75 tie. The run included a shakedown, step-back 3-pointer by Curry and a pair of quick passes from Curry to Draymond Green to Shaun Livingston for an emphatic dunk. Curry had eight points in the run.

“Every time we made a run, they countered and they made a run,” Green said.

DeRozan scored 10 points in the final quarter, including a pair of pull-up jumpers over Thompson, to seal the victory.

Gay added 17 points for San Antonio and Derrick White had 12.

Pelicans 129, Mavericks 125 (OT)

In Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki swished a 6-meter jumper with 8:35 left in the first quarter passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA’s career scoring list — but it wasn’t enough for the Mavericks.

Elfrid Payton had his fifth straight triple-double and Julius Randle scored 30 points to help New Orleans triumph in overtime.

Nowitzki moved past Chamberlain (31,419 points) by making his first two shots of the game. The first was a 6-meter jumper off an assist from Jalen Brunson. Then the 40-year-old German took a feed from Luka Doncic and backed down Kenrich Williams before turning and launching from the top of the key.

“I took my time and faced him up like I’ve done a million times and tried to shoot over him,” Nowitzki said. “It was good to get it over with in the first two shots.”

Payton had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Dallas rookie Luka Doncic turned in a triple-double of his own with 29 points, 13 boards and 10 assists, including the pass that put Nowitzki higher up in the record book.

“He deserves everything good that happens to him,” Doncic said. “It’s amazing the things he has accomplished, but this one is really amazing for him.”

Nowitzki finished with eight points, giving him 31,424 in his 21 seasons — trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Raptors 128, Knicks 92

In Toronto, Jeremy Lin scored 20 points, Fred VanVleet had13 points and 12 assists as the Raptors pounded New York.

The victory came at a cost to the Raptors, who saw guard Kyle Lowry leave in the third quarter after suffering an injured right ankle. Lowry, who had 15 points and eight assists in 26 minutes, was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games because of a sore left ankle.

New York rookie center Mitchell Robinson collided with Lowry while chasing a loose ball at 5:15 of the third, falling onto Lowry’s legs and taking the All-Star point guard down from behind. Lowry slapped the floor in pain and frustration before being helped to his feet and limping to the locker room.

Marc Gasol had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and OG Anonoby had 14 as Toronto reached 50 wins for the fourth straight season.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points and Kevin Knox had 12 for the Knicks.

In Other Games

Nuggets 114, Celtics 105

Jazz 116, Wizards 95

Heat 116, Thunder 107

Bulls 116, Suns 101

Trail Blazers 106, Pacers 98

Nuggets 114, Celtics 105