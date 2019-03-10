No. 1 Kento Momota to face Viktor Axelsen in All England Open final

World No. 1 Kento Momota set up an All England Open final showdown with Viktor Axelsen after beating Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in the semifinals on Saturday.

Momota was in dominant form as the reigning world champion cruised to a 21-19, 21-11 victory, securing his first appearance in the title match in Birmingham.

The 24-year-old left-hander will bid for his first All England Open title against Denmark’s Axelsen, who knocked out China’s Shi Yuqi in the other semifinal.

Axelsen prevailed 22-20, 13-21, 21-9 as the 25-year-old reached the final after losing during the quarterfinals in each of the last three years.

“I think my facial expressions pretty much described how I felt! During the second game I made a few bad judgments, Shi Yuqi played really well and I decided to spare my energy a little bit,” Axelsen said.

“Luckily it turned out to be a good decision as I played quite well in the third game, so right now, I’m just really happy and looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Since losing to Lin Dan here in 2017, Axelsen has since spent time as the World No. 1 and become a world champion, but he’s not fixated on becoming the first Dane to win the men’s singles at the All England Open since Peter Gade in 1999.

“I think no matter what tournament you play there’s always these statistics and history and whatever, you can spend however many hours thinking about it,” he said.

“It’s turned out pretty OK. It’s obviously going to be a really tough match but we’ll see what happens.”

In women’s doubles, Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara defeated Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 21-11, 21-12 to reach the final round. The Japanese pair will face China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan.

“In this tournament we’ve had to play our fellow Japanese players from the beginning, so it’s been a bit difficult,” Nagahara said according to the tournament’s website.

“But we have taken things step by step, have built up our confidence and now we need to do our best tomorrow again.”