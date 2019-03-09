Shohei Ohtani begins throwing again

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani resumed throwing Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.

The 24-year-old made 60 throws — 20 tosses at 6 meters, 30 working back to 12 meters and 10 during a cooling-down period at the Angels’ spring training complex.

“I threw lightly with little effort, but I didn’t have any problem. I’m glad I was able to do everything on the menu,” Ohtani said.

“The best way to (rehabilitate) is to keep doing what I’ve been doing. I think I can make my return the quickest if I continue to throw at this level and with this program.”

Ohtani is not expected to pitch at all in the 2019 season as he continues his recovery from the elbow injury that has kept him off the mound since last September. But he is expected to return as a designated hitter in May.

While Ohtani threw for the first time in over six months, he does not see himself as behind schedule.

“This is what I expected (the timing) would be, and I’m making the same progress I thought I would,” Ohtani said.

“It has already been decided that I’ll play as a hitter (this season), so hitting is all I can think about at the moment,” he said. “It’s not like I threw in the bullpen (today) so I don’t see myself advancing to a new level.”

In a debut major-league season that earned him AL Rookie of the Year honors, Ohtani batted .285 last year with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 367 plate appearances. As a pitcher, he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts.

In other baseball news, Felix Hernandez on Friday was informed by Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais that he won’t be the team’s Opening Day starter for the first time since 2008.

Hernandez had made 10 straight Opening Day starts and 11 overall during the past 14 seasons.

“I am disappointed, but I understand (the decision),” Hernandez told ESPN. “I did not have a good year last year, so I understand that part. But only that part. It hurts me because of all the years that I’ve been here, but that’s the way baseball is. This is a business.”

The Mariners open the season in Tokyo with two games against the Oakland Athletics —March 20 and 21 at Tokyo Dome.

Hernandez said he was told he would start one of the team’s exhibition games in Japan, either March 17 or 18 against the Yomiuri Giants.

Hernandez had the poorest season of his career in 2018 when he went 8-14 with a 5.55 ERA in 29 appearances (28 starts). He has just 14 total victories over the past two seasons.

The six-time All-Star said Servais told him that his first start of the season will come April 1 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Hernandez has a 168-128 career mark with a 3.34 ERA in 403 starts and one relief appearance. The relief outing occurred last season when Servais briefly pulled Hernandez from the rotation.

Hernandez won the American League Cy Young Award in 2010.