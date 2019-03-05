Japan Mint unveils coins commemorating Rugby World Cup

The Japan Mint unveiled a pair of commemorative coins Tuesday to mark the country’s hosting of the 2019 Rugby World Cup from September.

Former Japan international winger Daisuke Ohata was on hand for the launch of the gold ¥10,000 ($89) and silver ¥1,000 coins at the Osaka Mint Bureau.

The coins have undergone a special colorization process which gives a rainbow effect to their decorative cherry blossom and rugby ball patterns.

“What a wonderful design. Please order the coins and enjoy the World Cup this autumn,” the 43-year-old Ohata said.

People interested in buying the coins can apply from March 15 at Japan Post branches or on the mint’s website. The application period will run about three weeks.