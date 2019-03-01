Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro tight end Jason Witten, who was a TV analyst last season, is coming out of retirement and rejoining his former team. | AP

Jason Witten going back to Cowboys

FRISCO, TEXAS - Jason Witten said the hardest thing about deciding to retire nine months ago was leaving football without winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 36-year-old tight end is giving it another shot.

Witten announced Thursday he is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Cowboys after one season as a television analyst. The 11-time Pro Bowler will play on a one-year contract worth about $5 million.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it.”

The closest Witten came to shedding a tear during an emotional farewell ceremony last May was when he turned to owner Jerry Jones and said, “The hardest part of this decision was knowing that I would never be able to hand you that Lombardi Trophy.”

In one year as the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten must have seen enough in the Cowboys — mostly from afar — to think he can make good on his wish for the man who is now his boss again.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are coming off their first playoff victory, which came two years after losing their postseason debuts as rookie sensations in the divisional round against Green Bay.

