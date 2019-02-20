Nadeshiko Japan manager Asako Takakura (center) speaks to her players during a practice on Feb. 4 in Shizuoka Prefecture. | KYODO

Soccer / Women's World Cup

Japan to bid for 2023 Women's World Cup

Kyodo

The Japan Football Association announced Wednesday it will go forward with a long-planned bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The announcement came after FIFA informed its member associations about the start of the bidding process for the tournament, which follows this year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

In registering its candidacy, the JFA is following through on a resolution made by its board of directors in 2013, JFA chief Kozo Tashima said.

“We hope (the bid) can be realized in cooperation with the related ministries and agencies,” Tashima said.

Prospective bidders have until March 15 to register their interest. FIFA will subsequently issue bidding registration documents three days later.

The bid book, the signed hosting agreement and all other hosting documents must be submitted to FIFA by Oct. 4. FIFA is expected to appoint the host by March 2020.

Also on Wednesday, the Japanese women’s team started a camp at the J-Village national soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture ahead of their departure for a tournament in the United States later this month.

Nadeshiko Japan will face the United States, Brazil and England in the four-nation SheBelieves Cup, starting with a match against the world No. 1 host nation on Feb. 27.

The tournament will provide an important test against top-ranked opposition ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off on June 7, head coach Asako Takakura said.

“It will be a vital testing ground. I want to get a feel for what we can do as a team,” Takakura said.

The J-Village site was used as an operational base for dealing with the 2011 nuclear crisis at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi power plant, accommodating thousands of workers engaged in disaster cleanup efforts.

It partially resumed operations as a soccer training center in July 2018, with the opening of its main stadium, restaurants, a hotel and a conference center. It is scheduled to fully reopen on April 20.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Liverpool's Naby Keita (right) attempts an overhead kick against Bayern Munich during the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool, Bayern draw in first leg of Champions League matchup
Bayern Munich still can't find a way to score, let alone win at Liverpool. In their fourth visit to Anfield, the German champions drew 0-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to go a four...
Yokohama F. Marinos manager Ange Postecoglou believes his 2019 squad have what it takes to play his style of soccer.
F. Marinos boss Ange Postecoglou seeks consistency in 2019
One of the many intriguing storylines heading into the 2019 J. League season is how much progress Yokohama F. Marinos can make after a season that thrilled and frustrated in equal measure. ...
Antlers players celebrate their victory over Newcastle on Tuesday night in the ACL playoff at Kashima Stadium.
Antlers easily down Jets as Sanfrecce need penalties to beat Chiangrai
Kashima Antlers will have the chance to defend their Asian Champions League title after qualifying for the continental club tournament with a 4-1 demolition of Australian side Newcastle Jets on ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nadeshiko Japan manager Asako Takakura (center) speaks to her players during a practice on Feb. 4 in Shizuoka Prefecture. | KYODO

,