Knicks snap 18-game skid with win over Hawks; Pelicans' Davis injured

Knicks coach David Fizdale gives his team credit for not giving up during a losing streak that lasted nearly six weeks.

“I keep talking about this team’s character,” Fizdale said. “It would’ve been very easy for us to check out and get on to wherever we’re going to go, but we were desperate men. Those guys wanted this game really badly, and they came out and showed it.”

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 points and New York snapped a franchise-worst, 18-game losing streak with a 106-91 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

The Knicks ended their longest skid within a single season with their first victory since Jan. 4 at the Los Angeles Lakers. New York, with the Eastern Conference’s worst record and second-worst overall, had dropped 26 of 27.

Kadeem Allen and John Jenkins each added 14 points. Damyean Dotson finished with 13 points and DeAndre Jordan had 13 rebounds for New York, which never trailed and only was tied twice, in the second quarter.

“I think we did a great job of guarding the pick-and-rolls tonight,” Smith said. “Our bigs did a good job of calling out the screens and switching and not giving them too many second chances.”

The Hawks, coming off an exciting victory over the Lakers two nights earlier, were flat throughout. They never pulled within single digits after John Collins’ hook shot made it 87-78 with 9:39 remaining.

Dewayne Dedmon led Atlanta with 21 points. Trae Young had 16 points and 11 assists.

The Knicks were up 14-0 before ending the first with a 28-13 lead. Mitchell Robinson closed the period by blocking DeAndre’ Bembry’s 3-point attempt. Atlanta missed its first 11 shots as its starters combined for two points.

“We can’t start the game like we did and expect to get a win,” Young said. “We’ve just got to learn from it and get better and regroup after the All-Star Game.”

The Hawks, who trailed 54-51 at halftime, have lost four of five.

“I like where we’re headed,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said of his team’s overall play this season. “As a first-time coach, I didn’t know if I’d be fighting players every day or disgruntled guys or guys not buying into it, but I think the guys buy into it and they enjoy each other. They enjoy my staff, which is very important.”

Pelicans 131, Thunder 122

In New Orleans, Julius Randle capped a 33-point, 11-rebound performance with three clutch baskets in the final minutes, and New Orleans beat Oklahoma City despite losing All-Star Anthony Davis to a shoulder injury after the first half.

Davis was in the game when the first half ended, but kept his left arm still as he walked to the locker room shortly after fouling Nerlens Noel on an attempted shot block with his left hand in the final second of the second quarter. When the second half began, the Pelicans announced that Davis was out of the remainder of the game with a left shoulder injury, putting his availability for this weekend’s All-Star Game in doubt.

Russell Westbrook increased his record triple-double streak to 11 games with 44 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. But he missed a late 3-point attempt when the Thunder trailed by five just inside the final minute of the game. New Orleans rebounded and held on from there.

Jrue Holiday had 32 points and seven assists, none more timely than his driving feed to Randle in the paint with 1:30 to go.

Paul George scored 28 points for Oklahoma City, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Davis was in the starting lineup and played 16 minutes during the first half. He scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, assisted on two baskets and blocked a shot. His performance helped New Orleans take a 66-63 lead into halftime.

Davis did not emerge from the locker room to start the second half. He left before the game was over to get an MRI exam and the Pelicans hope to have more information Friday.

Magic 127, Hornets 89

In Orlando, the Magic ended a 13-game losing streak to Charlotte behind 21 points from reserve Terrence Ross.

Orlando has won five straight for the first time in more than three years. Nikola Vucevic had his fifth straight double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points.

The Magic led 71-36 at halftime, their biggest lead in any game this season. Guard D.J. Augustin drilled a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half and the Hornets never got closer than 29 points after halftime.

Malik Monk scored 15 points, Jeremy Lamb had 14 and Cody Zeller added 13 for Charlotte.