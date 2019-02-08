Baseball / MLB

MLB to start using phrase injured lists instead of disabled lists

AP

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MLB is changing the name of its disabled lists to injured lists.

Deputy commissioner Dan Halem said the change is being made at the suggestion of advocacy groups for the disabled, including the Link20 Network.

Clubs were notified of the change in a Dec. 20 memo to clubs from Jeff Pfeifer, senior director of league economics and operations in the commissioner’s office.

The major leagues have had disabled lists of 10 and 60 days, plus a seven-day list only for players with concussions. MLB has proposed to the players’ association that the 10-day list go back to a 15-day minimum, its level before 2017.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Catcher J.T. Realmuto has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and international bonus pool allocation.
Marlins deal catcher J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia for three players
In October, J.T. Realmuto's agent predicted the Miami Marlins' All-Star catcher would be with another team by spring training. He was right. Realmuto was traded Thursday to the P...
Former Washington Nationals manager Frank Robinson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the MLB NLDS baseball series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals in Washington in 2012.
Hall of Famer, pioneer and first African-American MLB manager, Frank Robinson dead at 83
Hall of Famer and trailblazing baseball legend Frank Robinson passed away Thursday at the age of 83. It was reported last week that Robinson, Major League Baseball's first-ever black manager, wa...
Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi tosses the ball on Tuesday at the team's spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona.
Mariners southpaw Yusei Kikuchi touted as one of top newcomers to majors
New Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who debuts in Major League Baseball this year after eight seasons with the Seibu Lions, has been selected by Forbes on its list of MLB's five most ant...

,