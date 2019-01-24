Baseball / Japanese Baseball

BayStars manager Alex Ramirez becomes Japanese citizen

Kyodo

Alex Ramirez, who has managed the Yokohama BayStars since the 2016 season, has been granted Japanese nationality, according to a government report published Wednesday.

The 44-year-old, who was born in Venezuela, revealed in January last year he had applied for Japanese citizenship, but the process was delayed due to insufficient documentation.

Ramirez had said his dream is to serve as manager of the Japan national team in the future, and that he wanted to contribute to Japanese baseball, where he spent 13 years of his professional playing career.

He is the only foreign-born player to reach 2,000 career hits in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Ramirez made his debut in Japan in 2001 with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. He won two Central League MVP awards with the Yomiuri Giants before finishing his career with the BayStars in 2013.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Ichiro Suzuki is making preparations to play in the 2019 MLB season-opening series at Tokyo Dome.
Ichiro Suzuki accepts offer to begin spring with minor league deal
Ichiro Suzuki has agreed to a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners, paving the way for the 45-year-old to play in the Mariners' season-opening series at Tokyo Dome. Ichiro's's age...
Umpires confer before ruling on a ball hit by the Hawks' Akira Nakamura during a game against the Buffaloes on June 22, 2018. The umpires would later mistakenly rule Nakamura hit a two-run home run instead of a foul ball.
Upon further review, NPB's replay system winning over doubters
Those who doubted the value of Nippon Professional Baseball's video review system a year ago have officially left the building. On Tuesday, NPB announced a few tweaks to a system that go...
Yankees closer Mariano Rivera delivers during a game against the Rays on Sept. 26, 2013. On Tuesday, Rivera became the first unanimous selection to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mariano Rivera becomes first unanimous HOF pick
Mariano Rivera has become baseball's first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected Tuesday along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina. Rivera received all 425 votes in ba...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alex Ramirez | KYODO

, , ,