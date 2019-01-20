Mima Ito completes second triple crown at national championships

Mima Ito became the first table tennis player to win three titles for two consecutive years at Japan’s national championships after beating Miyu Kihara 4-1 in Sunday’s women’s singles final at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka.

Ito posted a 13-11, 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5 win over Kihara for her third trophy following wins in women’s and mixed doubles. She cut Kihara’s hopes of becoming the youngest national singles champion at 14 years and five months.

“I’m mostly relieved. Of course I’m happy, but I’m also relieved,” Ito said afterward. “I didn’t think I would be able to defend my three titles so I’m surprised and happy.”

Most of the match went in Ito’s favor, until the fourth game when Kihara fought back from 9-3 down and claimed eight straight points. Ito quickly bounced back in the fifth game and sealed her win by only allowing her opponent to score five times.

Ito won the mixed doubles crown on Thursday with partner Masataka Morizono, and the women’s doubles with Hina Hayata on Saturday.