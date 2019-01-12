Figure Skating

Skating icon Daisuke Takahashi intends to compete next season

Kyodo

Daisuke Takahashi, who came out of retirement to finish second in last year’s Japan national championships, said Saturday he wants to compete again next season.

“I haven’t decided on my targets for 2019 yet, but barring something unforeseen I want to continue competing and skate in the nationals,” the 2010 Vancouver Olympic bronze medalist said at an event in Tokyo.

Takahashi, a world champion and five-time national champ, announced his retirement in October 2014, but the itch to compete brought him back last year. He reached the nationals through regional qualifying events and finished second in an emotional return to the national stage in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture.

He attempted a quad toe loop in his nationals free skate but under-rotated it, but the 32-year-old is now hoping to resume that challenge next season.

“If I can nail one each in both the short and free program, that would be good,” Takahashi said. “If (rather than a toe loop) I could do a (more difficult) salchow, I’d be really happy.”

Takahashi, who was not picked to represent Japan in March’s world championships, doesn’t plan to compete again for the remainder of this season. He said that next season’s Grand Prix series is not on his agenda.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Choreographer Benoit Richaud, who has created Kaori Sakamoto's free skates the past two seasons, has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with the young star. SOURCE: FACEBOOK
Kaori Sakamoto's ascension no surprise to gifted choreographer Benoit Richaud
Kaori Sakamoto was impressive in victory at the Japan nationals on Sunday, rising to the occasion on the biggest domestic stage of the year. That the 18-year-old dethroned four-time defending ch...
Shoma Uno performs his free skate on Monday at the national championships in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture. Uno won the competition with a total of 289.10 points.
Shoma Uno smashes competition to win third straight national title; Daisuke Takahashi finishes se...
An injured Shoma Uno captured his third straight title in decisive fashion at the Japan championships on Monday night. The Olympic and world silver medalist, who has won all three of his senior ...
Winner Kaori Sakamoto (center), second-place Rika Kihara (left) and third-place Satoko Miyahara pose on the podium at the national championships in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture on Sunday.
Kaori Sakamoto bests Rika Kihira and Satoko Miyahara to win national title
Kaori Sakamoto put on a stunning performance Sunday night, using an incredible combination of power and grace, to win the title at the Japan championships. The 18-year-old from Kobe was absolute...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Daisuke Takahashi speaks at an event in Tokyo on Saturday. | KYODO

,