Skating icon Daisuke Takahashi intends to compete next season

Daisuke Takahashi, who came out of retirement to finish second in last year’s Japan national championships, said Saturday he wants to compete again next season.

“I haven’t decided on my targets for 2019 yet, but barring something unforeseen I want to continue competing and skate in the nationals,” the 2010 Vancouver Olympic bronze medalist said at an event in Tokyo.

Takahashi, a world champion and five-time national champ, announced his retirement in October 2014, but the itch to compete brought him back last year. He reached the nationals through regional qualifying events and finished second in an emotional return to the national stage in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture.

He attempted a quad toe loop in his nationals free skate but under-rotated it, but the 32-year-old is now hoping to resume that challenge next season.

“If I can nail one each in both the short and free program, that would be good,” Takahashi said. “If (rather than a toe loop) I could do a (more difficult) salchow, I’d be really happy.”

Takahashi, who was not picked to represent Japan in March’s world championships, doesn’t plan to compete again for the remainder of this season. He said that next season’s Grand Prix series is not on his agenda.