Potent Bucks bludgeon Hawks

The last thing the Milwaukee Bucks wanted on Friday was a grind-it-out game, with Eastern Conference rival Toronto coming to town the next night to complete a back-to-back set.

No need to worry in Mike Budenholzer’s first game against his former team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in just 19 minutes, and the Bucks starters got plenty of rest in a 144-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Khris Middleton scored 19 points while hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 19 and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and eight assists for the Bucks, who led 43-14 after 12 minutes.

“Obviously, the first quarter (we) threw a big punch on both ends of the court,” Budenholzer said. “I thought the effort by Eric Bledsoe was great. To have that kind of lead and set the tone, the starters were phenomenal.”

Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee starters did not play in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee (27-10) improved its NBA-best record as it won its fifth straight and for the ninth time in 10 games. The Bucks tied a season high for points in a game, equaling their total against Sacramento on Nov. 4, and scored more than 140 for a league-best third time.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the league right now,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “They’re playing with an edge and we saw that tonight.”

Celtics 114, Mavericks 93

In Boston, Gordon Hayward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and the hosts beat Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 19 points and nine assists for the Mavericks. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 15 boards.

Pacers 119, Bulls 116 (OT)

In Chicago, Victor Oladipo made a 3-pointer from just above the top of the arc with 0.3 seconds left in overtime and Indiana defeated the Bulls for its sixth straight victory.

Oladipo had 36 points and seven rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds in the first game of a five-game trip.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine hit a 3-pointer from the corner, but after time ran out in the extra period.

LaVine led the Bulls with 31 points in the defeat.

Heat 115, Wizards 109

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds and the Heat beat Washington to move over the .500 mark for the first time since late October.

Miami has won 12 of 17 to improve to 19-18.

In Other Games

Timberwolves 120, Magic 103

Nets 109, Grizzlies 100

Jazz 117, Cavaliers 91

Knicks 119, Lakers 112

Clippers 121, Suns 111

Thunder 111, Trail Blazers 109