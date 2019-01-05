George Welsh, an ACC coaching titan, dies at 85

George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career victories leader, has died at age 85.

The school made the announcement in a release on Friday, saying Welsh’s family reported he died peacefully in Charlottesville on Wednesday.

Welsh, a four-time ACC coach of the year, compiled a 134-86-3 record at Virginia from 1982-2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

He also coached at Navy from 1973-81, compiling a 55-46-1 record.