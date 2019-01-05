More Sports / Football

George Welsh, an ACC coaching titan, dies at 85

AP

NEW YORK - George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career victories leader, has died at age 85.

The school made the announcement in a release on Friday, saying Welsh’s family reported he died peacefully in Charlottesville on Wednesday.

Welsh, a four-time ACC coach of the year, compiled a 134-86-3 record at Virginia from 1982-2000. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

He also coached at Navy from 1973-81, compiling a 55-46-1 record.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori plays a shot from France's Jeremy Chardy in their semifinal match at the Brisbane International on Saturday afternoon.
Kei Nishikori rolls into Brisbane final
Kei Nishikori was in superb form as he demolished Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Brisbane International on Saturday. The 29-year-old gave his French opponent no chance a...
Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi soars to victory at the Four Hills Tournament on Friday in Innsbruck, Austria.
Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi extends winning streak to four on World Cup circuit
Ryoyu Kobayashi won his fourth World Cup title in a row at this year's edition of the Four Hills Tournament on Friday, becoming the first-Japanese male to reach the milestone. Kobayashi ...
F1 legend Michael Schumacher, seen here after winning the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in 2006, has not been seen in public for more than five years after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident. Schumacher turned 50 on Thursday.
Michael Schumacher turns 50 as condition remains secret
Against the backdrop of celebrations marking Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday on Thursday, the medical condition of Formula One's most successful driver remains just as fiercely guarded by his...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Legendary Virginia coach George Welsh, seen in an August 2000 file photo, guided the team for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference's career victories leader. He died on Friday. | AP

, ,