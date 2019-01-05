Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has made the NFL All-Pro Team in his second season in the league. | AP

More Sports / Football

Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes heads NFL All-Pro Team

AP

NEW YORK - Patrick Mahomes and three other Kansas City Chiefs player made The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday. They were joined by the first rookie teammates since 1965 — Colts guard left Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

“That’s surreal,” Donald said. “It’s a blessing. Wow! You see the hard work pay off.

“A lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for pushing me and helping me.”

Mahomes, Kansas City’s second-year sensation, drew 45 votes at quarterback and was joined by teammates Travis Kelce at tight end, Tyreek Hill at wide receiver and Mitchell Schwartz at right tackle.

Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Nelson and Leonard are among four rookies on the squad, a first for the AP team. Seahawks punter Michael Dickson and Chargers safety Derwin James also made it. The last time rookies from the same team were All-Pros was 1965. And that was not a bad combo: Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers, both Hall of Famers.

Chicago also had four All-Pros: edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson and punt returner Tarik Cohen.

Two players made All-Pro for the fifth time: Houston defensive end J.J. Watt and Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly.

“It means a lot to get back to the top level of the game,” said Watt, who missed most of the 2016 and ’17 seasons with major injuries.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

F1 legend Michael Schumacher, seen here after winning the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in 2006, has not been seen in public for more than five years after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident. Schumacher turned 50 on Thursday.
Michael Schumacher turns 50 as condition remains secret
Against the backdrop of celebrations marking Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday on Thursday, the medical condition of Formula One's most successful driver remains just as fiercely guarded by his...
Kei Nishikori plays a shot from Grigor Dimitrov in their quarterfinal match at the Brisbane International on Thursday night.
Kei Nishikori back to best in win over Grigor Dimitrov
Kei Nishikori showed he was back to his best form as he downed Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-5 to reach the semifinals of the Brisbane International on Thursday. Nishikori proved too consist...
New York's Josh Ho-Sang (left) and Chicago's Gustav Forsling battle for the puck on Thursday.
Islanders rookie Devon Toews scores first career goal in OT
Devon Toews picked a great time to get his first NHL goal and keep the New York Islanders' winning streak going. Toews knocked in the rebound of his own shot at 1:48 of overtime to lift ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has made the NFL All-Pro Team in his second season in the league. | AP

, ,