Keisuke Honda | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Keisuke Honda sidelined with right hamstring strain

AP

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Keisuke Honda will be out of the Melbourne Victory lineup for a month after scans revealed he has a strained right hamstring.

Victory on Thursday said Honda’s injury resulted from previous issues with his lower back. He was a late withdrawal from A-League matches for the past two weeks, but after consulting specialists, he returned to training in a bid to face Western Sydney on Saturday.

But the 32-year-old midfielder sustained a fresh injury on Tuesday.

The loss of Honda is a setback for the second-place Victory, who have drawn their past two matches without their marquee player after winning six in a row in the Australian league.

The former AC Milan player co-leads the Victory with five goals this season, is tied for second in the league with assists (three), and also leads the club in chances created (21).

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Newcastle in Premier League action on Wednesday at St. James' Park.
Manchester United continues surge under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
With Manchester United still scoreless after an hour at Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was facing the first real challenge of his interim tenure at England's biggest club. His response ...
Sadio Mane and Liverpool are currently in first place in the Premier League.
Manchester City looks to halt Liverpool's march to Premier League title
When Manchester City and Liverpool last met in the Premier League, a fixture usually bulging with goals failed to live up to its billing as the most entertaining in English soccer. A 0-0...
Dortmund's Christian Pulisic goes for a ball during a training session in Madrid on Nov. 5, 2018.
Young star Christian Pulisic joining Chelsea
Christian Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player in history after completing a transfer to Premier League club Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. Chelsea paid...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Keisuke Honda | AFP-JIJI

,