Keisuke Honda sidelined with right hamstring strain

Keisuke Honda will be out of the Melbourne Victory lineup for a month after scans revealed he has a strained right hamstring.

Victory on Thursday said Honda’s injury resulted from previous issues with his lower back. He was a late withdrawal from A-League matches for the past two weeks, but after consulting specialists, he returned to training in a bid to face Western Sydney on Saturday.

But the 32-year-old midfielder sustained a fresh injury on Tuesday.

The loss of Honda is a setback for the second-place Victory, who have drawn their past two matches without their marquee player after winning six in a row in the Australian league.

The former AC Milan player co-leads the Victory with five goals this season, is tied for second in the league with assists (three), and also leads the club in chances created (21).