Rick Pitino leads Panathinaikos to victory in first game in charge

Coach Rick Pitino has won his first game in Greece, lifting troubled Panathinaikos to a 96-84 win Friday over CSKA Moscow in Europe’s main competition. The victory comes two days after he arrived in Athens to take over the club.

The Hall of Fame coach helped end a losing streak for the team, which sank to elimination position in the 16-team Euroleague.

Pitino was fired by Louisville a year ago amid a corruption investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Panathinaikos took control by outscoring CSKA 36-18 in the second quarter.