Ravens pick up crucial victory over Chargers

Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and had the longest touchdown pass of his brief career, and the Baltimore Ravens strengthened their chances of clinching a playoff spot with a 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

The Ravens (9-6) — who have won five of their last six with Jackson as the starter — dominated for most of the night to remain in possession of the last wild-card spot. They could take over the top spot in the AFC North if Pittsburgh loses at New Orleans on Sunday.

“I’m used to playing on big stages and people doubting us. I try to prove them wrong,” said Jackson, who completed 12 of 22 passes and had his first 200-yard passing game. “We can play with anyone. That was a great team. We can fight and everyone sees it now.”

Baltimore got a win against a Los Angeles squad that had already clinched a playoff spot with wins in 10 of its last 11. The Chargers’ loss, which drops them to 11-4, deals a big blow to their hopes of winning the AFC West.

“They played their game. We couldn’t get them off the field on defense. And we couldn’t stay on the field on offense,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “I thought the special teams played pretty solid this evening, but offense and defense, we got outplayed. We got outcoached. It’s just that simple.”

Baltimore briefly trailed 10-6 early in the third quarter before Jackson completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.

Justin Tucker’s third field goal extended the lead to six and they put it away late in the fourth quarter when Patrick Onwuaso forced Antonio Gates’ fumble and Tavon Young returned it 62 yards for a score.

Jackson, who was the 32nd overall pick in April, had his first 200-yard passing game, completing 12 of 22. He had come into the game averaging 146.2 yards in the previous five games. Gus Edwards had 92 yards on 14 carries, and Jackson had 39 yards on 13 carries.

The Ravens’ defense, which came into the game as the top-ranked unit in the NFL, frustrated the Chargers most of the night. Philip Rivers — who was 23 of 37 for 181 yards — was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and finished a game without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.

Melvin Gordon, who missed the past three games due to a knee injury, had 41 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Titans 25, Redskins 16

In Nashville, Tennessee, the Titans finally have a victory in a game where quarterback Marcus Mariota left injured, and Blaine Gabbert did much more than just win.

Gabbert kept Tennessee’s playoff hopes alive.

The veteran threw a two-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 left and the Titans rallied to beat Washington for their fourth straight victory.

“I don’t know,” Gabbert said when asked if this was the biggest win of his eight-year career with four teams. “It was a fun win. We got a big game next week.”

The victory was Tennessee’s first in the seven career games that Mariota has left with an injury.

Coming off the bench for the third time this season, Gabbert threw for 101 yards after the Redskins knocked Mariota out of the game late in the first half with a stinger. Gabbert hit Taywan Taylor for 35 yards to jump-start the winning drive and Derrick Henry ran four times for 33 yards, his last an 18-yarder to the 2. Gabbert then hit Pruitt at the back of the end zone.

The Titans (9-6) must beat Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts and have either Baltimore or Pittsburgh lose once to earn the AFC’s second wild-card spot for a second consecutive playoff berth.

“The only scenario that any of us are smart enough to worry about is us preparing to win and ultimately win, and that’s all we can do right now,” first-year Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.