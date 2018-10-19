/

Olympic champ Nao Kodaira triumphs in first 500-meter race of season

Kyodo

NAGANO – Nao Kodaira opened the new season on a strong note Friday, topping the podium in the women’s 500 meters at the Japan Cup.

The Pyeongchang Olympic gold medal-winning speedskater, competing in her first official meet of the season, won the race in 37.78 seconds at M-Wave ice arena. Miho Takagi, who earned three medals at the 2018 Games, finished second 0.19 seconds behind her.

“It’s a passing score,” Kodaira said. “I’ll end up losing my breath if I start the season with full force.”

Kodaira hit the ice for preseason training about a month later than planned due to the strong earthquake that hit Hokkaido in September.

The 32-year-old has said her goal for the season is to break the current 500 world record. She set a new mark in the women’s 1,000 last year.

Despite her dominance in the 500, Kodaira has not been able to surpass the world record of 36.36 held by South Korea’s Lee Sang-hwa. Lee settled for silver at February’s Pyeongchang Games after finishing 0.39 seconds behind Kodaira.

Kodaira is set to compete at the Oct. 26-28 national single distance championships, where she aims to win her ninth Japanese title in the event.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Broncos' Phillip Lindsay (left) stiff-arms the Cardinals' Patrick Peterson in the first half on Thursday in Glendale, Arizona.
Broncos overwhelm hapless Cardinals
Von Miller vowed his Denver Broncos would kick the Arizona Cardinals' behind, except he didn't say behind. Consider it a promise kept. Emmanuel Sanders threw and caught touchdown passes, Denv...
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso participates in the first practice session for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, on Friday.
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso fastest in first practice for Motul Grand Prix of Japan
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso set the fastest time in Friday's practice for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. Dovizioso had a time of 1 minute, 45.358 seconds at Twin Ring Motegi, 0.105 ahead of Ho...
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (left) and teammate Carl Hagelin watch the puck go over Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen's glove during the third period in Toronto on Thursday.
Evgeni Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Leafs
Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' winning streak at five games with a stifling 3-0 victory Thursday night...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,