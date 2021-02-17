Tokyo confirmed 378 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with severe cases remaining below 100 for the third straight day.

The number of cases determined to be serious based on the metropolitan government’s standards fell by five from the previous day to 87.

Wednesday’s new total caseload also stayed below 500 for a 11th day in a row and marked 20 consecutive days under 1,000.

Although daily cases have been in decline in recent weeks in Japan after peaking in early January, Tokyo and nine other prefectures remain subject to a state of emergency declared to control the spread of the virus.

Of the new cases, 74 were among people in their 30s, 66 in their 20s and 52 in their 50s. People age 65 or older accounted for 85 cases. The latest numbers bring the cumulative number of cases in the capital to 108,337.

Tokyo’s daily figure came after 1,717 tests were conducted Sunday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)