Tokyo confirmed 266 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with severe cases entering double digits for the first time since Jan. 2 amid the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency.

The number of serious cases based on the metropolitan government’s standards fell by six from the previous day to 97, while the daily figure kept below 500 for a ninth day in a row.

Monday’s caseload, down by more than 100 from the day before, marked 18 straight days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases in Tokyo on Monday, 51 were from people in their 20s, 38 in their 40s and 37 in their 50s. People age 65 or older accounted for 53 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 106,771.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 6,823 tests were conducted Friday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

Earlier Monday, the weekly number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan were confirmed to have dropped for the fifth consecutive week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the cumulative number of infections, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 416,673, up 10,384 from a week before. The size of growth shrank from the previous week’s 15,601.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest figure at 106,505, up 2,660, followed by Osaka Prefecture at 45,947, up 871, and Kanagawa Prefecture at 43,264, up 983.

The nation’s total number of deaths linked to the virus rose 542 to 6,983, posting slower growth than the previous week’s 675. But the slowdown was not as fast as that of weekly infection growth. The cumulative death toll was highest in Tokyo at 1,131, up 108, followed by Osaka at 1,054, up 56, and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido at 639, up 19.

Also Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made clear again that vaccinations for the virus will start for medical workers Wednesday.

“We’ll make utmost efforts to deliver safe and effective vaccines to the people as early as possible,” Suga told a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee.

On Sunday, U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine became the first to win health ministry approval for use in Japan.

Regarding a decrease in new infection cases under the country’s second COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas, Suga said the effects of the countermeasures are “clearly visible.”

Noting that cluster infections are increasing at facilities for the elderly, Suga pledged to implement the measures thoroughly to ensure that new cases decline further, so that the emergency can be lifted.

On Sunday, a total of 1,364 new cases of the deadly virus were reported across the country, with the daily count standing below 2,000 for the eighth straight day.

