A rough ruby worth approximately ¥3 billion ($29 million) was stolen Wednesday from a building in central Tokyo, police said.
Two men fled the scene in the capital’s glitzy Ginza district on foot, according to an eyewitness who reported the incident to police around noon.
No other details are immediately available, and the police are investigating the alleged theft.
