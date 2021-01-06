With a state of emergency looming, Tokyo on Wednesday was on the verge of reporting a record 1,500-plus cases of the deadly new coronavirus, media reports said.

The news came a day after Japan recorded new record highs for COVID-19 infections, deaths related to the disease and the number of severe cases.

On Tuesday, the nationwide tally of new cases was 4,913, while the single-day death toll linked to the virus reached 76, both record highs. It also saw the number of patients with severe COVID-19 cases rise by 40 from the previous day to a record 771.

The previous daily record for nationwide cases was 4,520, marked on Thursday.

Tokyo confirmed 1,278 new infections on Tuesday, while the number of severely ill patients based on the capital’s standards rose to 111, up by three from the previous day and the most on record for the capital. The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 64,752.

The news comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would make a decision Thursday about declaring a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures amid a surge in infections.

