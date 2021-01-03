Tokyo reported a Sunday record of 816 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo's standards increased by seven from the previous day to 101 on Sunday, hitting the highest level since a state of emergency over the epidemic was lifted in the country in May.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 2,828 tests were conducted on Thursday, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 214, followed by 182 for people in their 30s and 123 among people in their 50s.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 62,590.

"Tokyo's medical system is now put under strain, but we still see no sign of infection cases having peaked out," an official of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Japan reached 3,059 on Saturday, hitting above the 3,000 mark for the fifth straight day. The figure was down from a record high of 4,520 logged on Thursday, apparently because some local governments suspended the announcements of infection numbers during the New Year's holidays.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 49 on Friday and by 31 on Saturday, with the cumulative nationwide sum coming to 3,585. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country increased by 35 from the previous day to a record 716 on Friday, according to the health ministry. The total fell to 711 on Saturday.

In other parts of Japan, daily cases were also high on Sunday.

Kanagawa Prefecture posted 365 cases and two deaths.

Osaka Prefecture reported 253 cases.

Chiba Prefecture reported 225 cases and three deaths.

Saitama Prefecture reported 205 cases and four deaths.

Aichi Prefecture reported 185 cases.

Hyogo Prefecture reported 98 cases and eight deaths.

Kyoto Prefecture reported 89 cases and three deaths.

Hokkaido reported 68 cases and 12 deaths.

Miyazaki Prefecture reported 30 cases, tying a record high marked on Saturday.

