Japanese business sentiment improved for the second straight quarter in the October to December period, a key central bank survey showed on Monday, a welcome sign for the economy as it continued to emerge from the initial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

But companies slashed their capital expenditure plans for the year ending in March, as a recent resurgence of infections reinforces expectations that any recovery in the world's third-largest economy will be fragile.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved to minus 10 in December from minus 27 in September, the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan survey showed. It compared with a median market forecast for a reading of minus 15.

Big nonmanufacturers' sentiment also recovered to minus 5 from minus 12 in September, roughly matching a Reuters poll of minus 6, the survey showed.

The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavorable.

A negative reading means more companies are pessimistic than optimistic. It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring.

"The sharp rebound in the Q4 tankan supports our view that Japan's economy will rebound relatively swiftly from the dislocation caused by the pandemic," said Tom Learmouth, Economist at Capital Economics in a commentary.

Japan officially exited recession last month after three quarters of contraction, but the nation now faces a spike in COVID-19 infections, with record numbers of new cases reported in recent weeks.

Big firms plan to cut their capital expenditure by 1.2% in the current business year to March 2021, a sign slumping profits and uncertainties over the outlook were discouraging firms to ramp up spending.

It was a downgrade from their plan to raise capital spending by 1.4% made in the September survey and compared with market forecasts for a 0.2% cut in expenditure.

After suffering its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, Japan's economy rebounded in July-September helped by improved exports and consumption.

The latest survey also comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's two-day monetary policy meeting from Thursday, which is widely expected to keep the current monetary easing tools but also likely to extend its special measures in response to COVID-19.

"We think the BOJ will explain that the economy continues to need policy support, especially with higher uncertainty due to the arrival of a third wave of infections," UBS economists Masamichi Adachi and Go Kurihara said in a report.

