Hiroshima Prefecture is considering asking the central government to exclude trips to and from the city of Hiroshima from its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign due to a surge in novel coronavirus infections in the city, Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki said Friday.

As another measure to prevent a further spread of the virus, sales of premium meal vouchers under the government’s Go To Eat program, aimed at spurring demand for dining out, will be suspended throughout the prefecture between Saturday and Jan. 3. The prefecture will ask residents to refrain from using meal vouchers already issued at eateries in the city of Hiroshima.

Eating and drinking establishments in the heart of the city will be asked to shorten the hours in which they serve alcohol from Thursday, while residents of the city will be asked to avoid making trips to their hometowns during the New Year’s holiday period.

In the city, the number of new infection cases per 100,000 people in the past week neared 25, a condition used to determine whether the coronavirus situation has entered Stage 4, the worst level on the four-tier scale to measure the degree of the spread of the virus.

Following the rapid spread of infections, the Hiroshima Municipal Government decided Friday to temporarily close 45 facilities in the city, including the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which exhibits items from the U.S. atomic bombing of the city on Aug. 6, 1945.

The museum will be shut from Monday to Jan. 3. But people who have already made reservations for visits during the period can still go to the museum.

