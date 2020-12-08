A small capsule containing asteroid soil samples that was dropped from space by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft — landing in the Australian Outback — arrived Tuesday in Japan for research into the origin of the solar system and life on Earth.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its capsule, tightly sealed and carefully stored in a container box, was transported to JAXA's research facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, where a plane carrying it touched down early in the morning.

Gas samples believed to be from the asteroid were observed in a preliminary analysis conducted in Australia, JAXA has said.

Outside JAXA’s facility in Sagamihara, senior members of the Hayabusa2 team and local fans lined up at the gate and welcomed the arrival of the capsule, some holding up a sign saying "Welcome back!”

"It’s really like a dream,” said Yuichi Tsuda, the Hayabusa2 project manager. "After 5.2 billion kilometers (3.2 billion miles) of space journey that took six years, (the capsule) has returned and now it’s in front of me.”

Referring to the space probe, which is currently on its next journey to a different asteroid, he added that Hayabusa2 "worked really hard."

At a news conference in Sagamihara later in the day, JAXA Vice President Hitoshi Kuninaka said the samples are now in a safe environment. "We would like to conduct a thorough analysis," he said.

While the six-year mission has so far proceeded smoothly, Kuninaka revealed that the agency had considered changing the date for the retrieval of the capsule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We made the decision to show the world that we were ready to recover (the capsule) at any cost," Kuninaka said.

At the end of its yearlong journey from the asteroid Ryugu, more than 300 million kilometers (190 million miles) from Earth, Hayabusa2 released the capsule Saturday from 220,000 kilometers (136,700 miles) in space, successfully sending it to land in a targeted area in a sparsely populated desert in Woomera.

The extremely high precision work at the end of Hayabusa2's six-year mission thrilled many Japanese.

Launched in December 2014, the unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft touched down twice last year on Ryugu. Despite an unexpectedly rocky surface that even forced the mission's team to revise landing plans, the spacecraft successfully collected data and soil samples from two locations — on the surface and from underground.

Scientists say the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid's surface, contain data from 4.6 billion years ago unaffected by pace radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in studying organic materials in the samples to learn about how they were distributed in the solar system and if or how they are related to life on Earth.

The samples will be treated in a clean room at the Sagamihara facility to avoid any external impact, and the work is expected to start soon. After initial studies and curation in Japan, some of the samples will be shared with NASA and other international scientists for further study.

