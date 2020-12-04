Tokyo police served a fresh arrest warrant Thursday on an employee of a group company of human resources giant Recruit Holdings Co. on suspicion of raping a job-hunting student.

Kenshiro Maruta, a 30-year-old employee of Recruit Communications Co., has already been indicted for raping a female acquaintance after giving her sleeping pills.

According to the new warrant and investigative sources, he got to know the female university student through an app to connect job-hunting students with workers who graduated from the students’ schools.

He allegedly put sleeping pills into the drink of the student, who was in her 20s, and made her drink it in Tokyo’s Minato Ward before sexually assaulting her at a hotel. The alleged events took place between the night of July 22 and the morning of the following day.

Maruta met the woman twice before the incident to give her advice on job-hunting activities, the sources said, adding that he invited her to the hotel on the pretext of shooting a video for a company she was applying for.

The suspect refuses to talk, according to the sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department is continuing its investigation, believing there are more victims because many pictures showing the suspect sexually assaulting women have been found on his smartphone.