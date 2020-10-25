Tokyo confirmed 124 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was based on 4,858 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 30,033, while the number of seriously ill patients rose by three from the previous day to 28.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 30s made up the largest group of new infections, with 31, followed by those in their 20s, at 30, and those in their 40s, at 20.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 731 new cases, while the country’s coronavirus-linked death toll rose by four to 1,727.

Also Saturday, 17 members of Hosei University’s soccer team and a member of the team’s staff tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of those infected in the team to 20 since the first case was confirmed last Wednesday.

About 60 members of the team who live in a dorm in Tokyo have taken the tests, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the university.

Separately, five members of the ice hockey team at Waseda University tested positive Saturday. The members also lived in a dorm, the metro government said.

Meanwhile, Hokkaido reported 60 new infection cases Saturday, with the daily count hitting a record high for the second straight day. Cluster infections occurred at two restaurants with hospitality services in Sapporo. The same day, a hospital in Kobe’s Suma Ward reported that 38 people, including hospitalized patients, were newly found infected with the coronavirus.