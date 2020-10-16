Major conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi Inc. has launched at some of its domestic stores a system allowing customers to dine without interacting at all with staff personnel.

An outlet in Osaka on Friday introduced the system, which is aimed at reducing the risk of novel coronavirus infection and improving customer convenience.

When entering the store, customers can take necessary procedures by bringing their fingers close to a panel device, without having to touch it, as the device picks up finger movements via sensor.

At their seats, diners place orders using special tablet devices installed at the restaurant or scanning a quick response, or QR, code with their smartphones. When leaving the store, customers use a self-checkout device that, like the device for entering, can be operated without touch.

Ahead of the Osaka store, a Kura Sushi restaurant in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district adopted the system Tuesday. The company plans to introduce it to all of its 462 domestic restaurants by the end of next year.

“We can reduce the infection risk by eliminating contact between our staff and customers,” Hiroyuki Okamoto, executive officer of Kura Sushi, said, adding, “Whether to introduce the system at our overseas restaurants will be studied later.”