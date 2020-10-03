The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Saturday it had confirmed 208 new cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, after reporting 196 infections a day earlier.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 61, while those in their 30s totaled 43 and those in their 40s came to 36, the metropolitan government said, adding that 4,707 tests had been conducted.

The total number of infections in the capital was 26,377 as of Saturday, while there were 25 severely ill patients in Tokyo, up three from the previous day.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 542 new infections, with the nationwide death toll from the virus rising by 11 to 1,607.

