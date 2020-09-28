The dollar inched down to around ¥105.30 in lackluster Tokyo trading Monday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.33, down from ¥105.38 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1627, down from $1.1677, and at ¥122.48, down from ¥123.05.

The dollar slipped through ¥105.40 in midmorning trading when Japanese exporters stepped up selling. Although the dollar temporarily rebounded above ¥105.50 on buying, induced by an advance in the 225-issue Nikkei average, the greenback gave up the gains to go sideways around ¥105.30 in the afternoon.

“There were no major reasons to boost dollar-yen transactions,” an official at a major securities firm said.

Market traders were taking to the sidelines to wait for the first U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, set for Tuesday night, the official pointed out.