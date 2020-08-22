Japan might relax its entry restrictions for foreign students by the end of this month, government sources said Saturday.

The government also plans to fully lift the re-entry ban on foreign residents as early as September, the sources said.

The restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus will first be eased for students sponsored by the government. They are then expected to be expanded further to include self-supporting international students.

All foreigners will be required to take polymerase chain reaction tests to show they are not infected with the coronavirus when entering Japan, the sources said, adding they will also be requested to self-isolate for two weeks to monitor their health.

Japan currently bans entry from 146 countries and regions, including those who are valid residents with proper visas. This has drawn strong criticism, particularly from the expat community, as it effectively prevents them from leaving the country.

Many other countries that have imposed travel bans do not discriminate between citizens and foreign residents when granting re-entry.

Most foreign students usually come to Japan in the spring and fall, when the school calendar begins. But many could not enter Japan this spring as the government sharply increased the number of countries banned in early April in response to the pandemic.

Besides foreign residents, who are allowed to re-enter under certain conditions, the easing of the restrictions has so far only applied to those on business trips.

The government has recently decided to accept business travelers from 16 countries including Thailand and Vietnam.

RELATED PHOTOS The international departure terminal at Tokyo's Haneda Airport is almost empty in April. | REUTERS