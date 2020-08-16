Tokyo reports 260 infections as summer holidays peak

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 260 coronavirus infections on Sunday as the capital remained on alert at the height of the summer holidays.

Tokyo has reported triple-digit infection tallies every day this month, but the number tends to fluctuate with the number of tests. The seven-day average released Friday was 3,379 tests, with a positivity rate of 5.9 percent.

On Saturday, more than 1,200 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide, topping 1,000 for a third day in a row as community spread continues. That compares with 1,361 on Friday.

Japan’s accumulative total stood at more than 55,830 on Saturday, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantine off Yokohama in February. The death toll stood at 1,106 after seven deaths were reported the same day.

On Saturday, Tokyo reported 385 cases, topping 380 for two days in a row. Of the 385 cases, 136 were traceable, and nearly half, or 64 people, were found to have been infected at home.

An official at City Hall said such infections likely occurred “as families are spending more time together due to the summer holidays.” The official called for thorough precautionary measures especially when living with older people.

In adjacent Kanagawa Prefecture, a high of 136 infections was reported, topping 100 for the third day in a row.

The tally includes a cluster at a wrestling club at Nippon Sport Science University in Yokohama, where 15 members and three former members tested positive following two who were found to be infected earlier.

A group infection also occurred at an elementary school in Atsugi, where a teacher and a pupil tested positive. Four teachers and 10 pupils reportedly tested positive earlier.