Tokyo reports 385 new coronavirus cases as number stays around same level as Friday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 385 new coronavirus cases Saturday, exceeding 380 for a second straight day amid signs infection numbers are growing again as the Bon summer holiday period comes to a close.

The figure, which is down by four from Friday, pushed the cumulative tally in the capital to 17,454, with 338 deaths. The latest data was based on 5,200 tests conducted on Wednesday.

The daily infection figure has stayed below 400 during the Bon holidays, after hitting a record 472 cases on Aug. 1, but the figures are up sharply from around 200 daily cases posted between Monday and Thursday.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning infections are spreading, and also asked Tokyoites to refrain from traveling or returning to their hometowns during the Bon holidays. Karaoke venues and drinking establishments that serve alcohol are also being asked to close by 10 p.m. until the end of this month.