Dollar firms to around ¥106.80 in Tokyo trading

The dollar was slightly firmer at around ¥106.80 in Tokyo trading Friday, thanks to higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.75-75, up from ¥106.64-64 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1801-1801, down slightly from $1.1827-1828, and at ¥125.97-98, down from ¥126.11-13.

Carrying over its strength in overseas trading, reflecting a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, the dollar fluctuated at around ¥107 in the early morning of Tokyo trading.

Succumbing to profit-taking pressure, the greenback then fluctuated between ¥106.70 and ¥106.80 for the majority of the afternoon.

“Japanese exporters engaged in dollar selling as the dollar drew closer to ¥107,” an official at a think tank said.

Meanwhile, an official at a life insurance company noted that the market was met with position-adjusting selling before the weekend.