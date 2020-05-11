Manga series 'Golgo 13' sees first hiatus in 51 years due to virus threat

The long-running “Golgo 13” manga series, published in youth manga magazine “Big Comic”, will take a hiatus due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the semimonthly magazine’s publisher, Shogakukan Inc., has revealed.

It will be the first break in production of the “Golgo 13” series in over 51 years of the manga’s history.

The series will go on a hiatus from the next edition of the magazine, which will be published on May 25.

According to the editorial staff at the magazine, Takao Saito, 83, who created the manga and over 10 other people are involved in its production.

The decision to halt the series was made in order to protect the health of those involved as they inevitably come into close contact with each other for long hours in the process of creating new episodes, the staff said.

A statement on the decision was included in Saturday’s edition of the “Big Comic” magazine. The next edition will feature past “Golgo 13” episodes.

The manga revolves around Duke Togo, a skilled sniper also known by his pseudonym, Golgo 13.

The mysterious protagonist and realistic storylines based on actual international situations of the times has become popular, with the series selling more than 200 million copies in paperback and other formats so far.