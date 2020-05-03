Japan to partially relax call for reducing interpersonal contact

The government is considering scaling back its call for reducing interpersonal contact by 80 percent in some areas, while extending its state of emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus across the country, Jiji Press learned Saturday.

The government plans to end the measure outside Tokyo, Osaka and 11 other prefectures specified as needing special caution, according to government sources.

Social distancing measures “will be relaxed gradually from next Thursday in areas other than the specified prefectures,” economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference Saturday. “We want to create a framework that would allow businesses to make proper decisions.”

The government is slated to decide Monday to extend the nationwide state of emergency beyond its current expiration date of Wednesday. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference on the matter at 6 p.m. on Monday.

In line with the extension, the government will revise its basic policy on responding to the coronavirus epidemic. The revised policy is expected to call for maintaining the target of cutting interpersonal contact by 80 percent in the specified prefectures while relaxing stay-at-home and business-shutdown requests elsewhere in the country.

Even in the specified prefectures, the government will seek ways to reopen some facilities including schools, parks and libraries, the sources said.

The government plans to continue to request the nationwide promotion of teleworking. In the specified prefectures, the government is expected to seek a 70 percent cut in the number of commuting workers.

In addition, people all over the country will continue to be asked to refrain from traveling across prefectural borders.