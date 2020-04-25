160,000 Nintendo game accounts may have been hacked

Nintendo Co. has said that about 160,000 accounts for its home video game networking service may have been hit by an unauthorized login.

Birthdays, email addresses and other information of the account holders for game consoles such as Wii U and Nintendo 3DS online, could have been viewed by the perpetrators, officials with the major Japanese game maker said Friday.

An in-house investigation found that unauthorized login using identification codes and passwords started around early this month, the officials said.

In addition, unauthorized login via the IDs occurred for accounts used for playing the Nintendo Switch console, possibly leading to illegal purchases of goods on Nintendo’s online shopping website, they said.

The company will send email to users whose accounts were possibly compromised, asking them to set new passwords.